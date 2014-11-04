Election Results Roundup for Santa Barbara County, State Races

Many incumbents were handed new terms in Tuesday night's election, including Congresswoman Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and California State Assembly members Katcho Achadjian and Das Williams.
Santa Barbara County voters rejected three high-profile initiatives, the Measure P limit on oil production methods, the countywide bed tax increase, and Santa Barbara City College's attempt at a $288 million bond measure.
The Santa Barbara County Elections Office forecast a 65-percent voter turnout for the general gubernatorial election.
With semi-official results posted late Tuesday night, the county reported a 43-percent turnout from its base of 196,998 registered voters.
Several of the county’s local races didn’t go to the ballot, with a dearth of candidates leading to many City Council members and special district board members being appointed in lieu of election.
The Election Night results for local and statewide races can be found on the Secretary of State website and Santa Barbara County Elections website.
A roundup of those results, from semi-official election night totals, is below:
Congressional District 24:
Incumbent Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, beat out challenger Chris Mitchum.
State Assembly District 35:
Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian won re-election easily over challenger Heidi Harmon.
State Assembly District 37:
Assemblyman Das Williams was re-elected by voters over newcomer Ron Deblauw.
Santa Barbara County and City Initiatives:
Measure S Santa Barbara City College District Bond Measure: Fail
Measure U Carpinteria Unified School District Bond Measure: Pass
Measure Q Montecito Union School District Bond Measure: Fail
Measure Y College School District Bond Measure: Fail
Measure T Santa Maria-Bonita School District Bond Measure: Pass
Measure O Countywide Transient Occupancy Tax Measure: Fail
Measure P Countywide Ordinance Prohibiting Certain Petroleum Operations: Fail
Measure R Buellton Elected Mayor Measure: Pass with two-year term chosen by voters
Measure V Guadalupe Vital Public Protection Measure: Pass
Measure W Guadalupe Public Service Preservation Business Tax Measure: Pass
Measure X Guadalupe Public Service Preservation Sales Tax Measure: Pass
Local Government Races:
Buellton City Council: 3 seats
Results are close with incumbents Ed Andrisek and John Connelly ahead, separated by one vote, followed by Dan Baumann.
Guadalupe Mayor: John Lizalde
Guadalupe City Council: 2 seats
Virginia Mora Ponce and Ariston Julian
Lompoc Mayor: Bob Lingl
Lompoc City Council: 2 seats
Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega
Santa Maria City Council: 2 seats
Etta Waterfield and Jack Boysen
Solvang Mayor: Jim Richardson
Solvang City Council: 2 seats
Joan Laird Jamieson and Neill Zimmerman
Santa Barbara County School Races
SBCC Trustee Area 6: Jonathan Abboud
Carpinteria Unified School District: 2 seats
Michelle Robertson and Andy Sheaffer
Lompoc Unified School District: 2 seats
Bill Heath and Steve Straight
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District: 3 seats
Carol Karamitsos, Dominick Palera and Diana “Adriana” Perez
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District: 3 seats
Jerry Swanitz, Jan Clevenger and Kyle Tor Abello
Blochman Union School District: 2 seats
Shannon Clay and Daniella “Dani” Pearce
Hope School District: 3 seats
Jeffrey Polito, Kristi Newton and Anthony Winterbauer
Orcutt Union School District: 3 seats
Robert Parker Hatch, James Peterson and Rob Buchanan
Santa Maria-Bonita School District: 2 seats
Ricky Lara and Fidenzio “Bruno” Brunello
Solvang School District: 3
Melissa Parlee Hirth, David Pick and Becky Firth
Special District Races:
Cuyama Valley Recreational District: 2 seats
Nicole Rodriguez and Troy Carpenter
Goleta Sanitary District: 2 seats
Jerry Smith and Steven Majoewsky
Goleta Water District: 2 seats
Meg West and Jack Cunningham
Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: 2 seats
Jacob Lebell and Paola de la Cruz
Santa Maria Public Airport District: 2 seats
Michael Spingler and Carl Engel
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District: J. Bret Marymee
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District: R. Brad Joos
Vandenberg Village Community Services District: 2 seats
Charles Blair and Anthony Fox
Statewide Propositions:
Proposition 1 Funding Water Quality, Supply, Treatment, Storage: Pass
Proposition 2 State Budget Stabilization Account: Pass
Proposition 45 Healthcare Insurance Rate Changes: Fail
Proposition 46 Doctor Drug Testing, Medical Negligence: Fail
Proposition 47 Criminal Sentences, Misdemeanor Penalties: Pass
Proposition 48 Indian Gaming Compacts Referendum: Fail
Statewide Elected Offices:
Governor: Jerry Brown
Lieutenant Governor: Gavin Newsom
Secretary of State: Alex Padilla
Controller: Betty Yee
Treasurer: John Chiang
Attorney General: Kamala Harris
Insurance Commissioner: Dave Jones
Board of Equalization second district: Fiona Ma
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tom Torlakson
