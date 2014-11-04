Election Results Roundup for Santa Barbara County, State Races

Many incumbents were handed new terms in Tuesday night's election, including Congresswoman Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and California State Assembly members Katcho Achadjian and Das Williams.

Santa Barbara County voters rejected three high-profile initiatives, the Measure P limit on oil production methods, the countywide bed tax increase, and Santa Barbara City College's attempt at a $288 million bond measure.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office forecast a 65-percent voter turnout for the general gubernatorial election.

With semi-official results posted late Tuesday night, the county reported a 43-percent turnout from its base of 196,998 registered voters.

Several of the county’s local races didn’t go to the ballot, with a dearth of candidates leading to many City Council members and special district board members being appointed in lieu of election.

The Election Night results for local and statewide races can be found on the Secretary of State website and Santa Barbara County Elections website.

A roundup of those results, from semi-official election night totals, is below:

Congressional District 24:

Incumbent Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, beat out challenger Chris Mitchum.

State Assembly District 35:

Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian won re-election easily over challenger Heidi Harmon.

State Assembly District 37:

Assemblyman Das Williams was re-elected by voters over newcomer Ron Deblauw.

Santa Barbara County and City Initiatives:

Measure S Santa Barbara City College District Bond Measure: Fail

Measure U Carpinteria Unified School District Bond Measure: Pass

Measure Q Montecito Union School District Bond Measure: Fail

Measure Y College School District Bond Measure: Fail

Measure T Santa Maria-Bonita School District Bond Measure: Pass

Measure O Countywide Transient Occupancy Tax Measure: Fail

Measure P Countywide Ordinance Prohibiting Certain Petroleum Operations: Fail

Measure R Buellton Elected Mayor Measure: Pass with two-year term chosen by voters

Measure V Guadalupe Vital Public Protection Measure: Pass

Measure W Guadalupe Public Service Preservation Business Tax Measure: Pass

Measure X Guadalupe Public Service Preservation Sales Tax Measure: Pass

Local Government Races:

Buellton City Council: 3 seats

Results are close with incumbents Ed Andrisek and John Connelly ahead, separated by one vote, followed by Dan Baumann.

Guadalupe Mayor: John Lizalde

Guadalupe City Council: 2 seats

Virginia Mora Ponce and Ariston Julian

Lompoc Mayor: Bob Lingl

Lompoc City Council: 2 seats

Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega

Santa Maria City Council: 2 seats

Etta Waterfield and Jack Boysen

Solvang Mayor: Jim Richardson

Solvang City Council: 2 seats

Joan Laird Jamieson and Neill Zimmerman

Santa Barbara County School Races

SBCC Trustee Area 6: Jonathan Abboud

Carpinteria Unified School District: 2 seats

Michelle Robertson and Andy Sheaffer

Lompoc Unified School District: 2 seats

Bill Heath and Steve Straight

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District: 3 seats

Carol Karamitsos, Dominick Palera and Diana “Adriana” Perez

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District: 3 seats

Jerry Swanitz, Jan Clevenger and Kyle Tor Abello

Blochman Union School District: 2 seats

Shannon Clay and Daniella “Dani” Pearce

Hope School District: 3 seats

Jeffrey Polito, Kristi Newton and Anthony Winterbauer

Orcutt Union School District: 3 seats

Robert Parker Hatch, James Peterson and Rob Buchanan

Santa Maria-Bonita School District: 2 seats

Ricky Lara and Fidenzio “Bruno” Brunello

Solvang School District: 3

Melissa Parlee Hirth, David Pick and Becky Firth

Special District Races:

Cuyama Valley Recreational District: 2 seats

Nicole Rodriguez and Troy Carpenter

Goleta Sanitary District: 2 seats

Jerry Smith and Steven Majoewsky

Goleta Water District: 2 seats

Meg West and Jack Cunningham

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: 2 seats

Jacob Lebell and Paola de la Cruz

Santa Maria Public Airport District: 2 seats

Michael Spingler and Carl Engel

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District: J. Bret Marymee

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District: R. Brad Joos

Vandenberg Village Community Services District: 2 seats

Charles Blair and Anthony Fox

Statewide Propositions:

Proposition 1 Funding Water Quality, Supply, Treatment, Storage: Pass

Proposition 2 State Budget Stabilization Account: Pass

Proposition 45 Healthcare Insurance Rate Changes: Fail

Proposition 46 Doctor Drug Testing, Medical Negligence: Fail

Proposition 47 Criminal Sentences, Misdemeanor Penalties: Pass

Proposition 48 Indian Gaming Compacts Referendum: Fail

Statewide Elected Offices:

Governor: Jerry Brown

Lieutenant Governor: Gavin Newsom

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

Controller: Betty Yee

Treasurer: John Chiang

Attorney General: Kamala Harris

Insurance Commissioner: Dave Jones

Board of Equalization second district: Fiona Ma

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tom Torlakson

