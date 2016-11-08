Santa Barbara County Voters Support School District Bond Measures in Early Returns

A handful of school facilities improvement bonds in Santa Barbara County were supported by voters in early returns.

All the bond measures needed at least 55-percent voter approval to pass except Lompoc Unified's Measure L, which required a two-thirds vote to pass.

A roundup of early Santa Barbara County Elections Office results as of 8:40 p.m. is below:

Measure G2016: Orcutt Union Elementary School District Bond Issue

Voters leaned towards approving a $60 million bond to authorize Orcutt Union School District to issue a bond to repair and upgrade school facilities, with 55.8 percent approval in early results.

Measure H2016: Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Bond Issue

The measure placed by the Board of Trustees of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, had 54.6 percent of voters supporting it in early returns for the $114 million bond.

Measure I2016: Santa Barbara Unified School District Bond Issue

Early results showed Santa Barbara voters supporting a $135 million initiative to repair junior and high schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, with 68.6 percent of the vote.

Measure J2016: Santa Barbara Unified School District Elementary Schools Facilities Improvement District No. 1 Bond Issue

The $58 million elementary district bond measure for the Santa Barbara Unified School District upgrade local elementary schools had strong approval in early returns, with 70.4 percent of the vote.

Measure K2016: Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Bond Issue

Residents voted in favor of authorizing the district to increase its debt by up to $14.7 million to provide financing for the specific school facilities projects, according to early returns, which showed 55.6 percent of voters giving it a yes vote.

Measure L2016: Lompoc Unified School District Bond Issue

According to early returns, Lompoc voters were not supporting a $65 million bond to improve and provide financing for the specific school facilities projects

The measure received 57 percent of the vote in early returns, and requires a two-thirds approval to pass.

Measure M2016: Guadalupe Union School District Bond Issue

Voters in Guadalupe Elementary School District favored a $5.8 million to improve health, safety and handicapped accessibility improvements, with 78.4 percent of the vote.

Measure N2016: Guadalupe Union School District Bond Issue

Voters also overwhelmingly supported this measure in early returns, with 76.7 percent of the vote approving a $5.65 million bond to renovate outdated classrooms, restrooms and classrooms in the district.

