Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Election Results for Special Districts & School Boards

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 9 a.m. | November 8, 2016 | 10:38 p.m.

Early election results from Santa Barbara County school district boards and special districts are listed below. 

School Districts

Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, #2

One seat: Incumbent Tim Bennett was leading a close race over retired police officer Dan Hilker, according to semi-official election results.  

Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, #4

One seat: Incumbent Bernard “Bee Jay” Jones and Jeffrey C. Hall substance abuse counselor were within a few hundred votes of each other after all precincts were counted, with Hall ahead.

Carpinteria Unified School District, Trustee Area #1

Two seats: Of the three-candidate field, Rogelio Delgado was on top with 37.7 percent of the vote, followed by Maureen Foley Claffey. Gary Blair finished third and won't win a seat, according to semi-official election results. 

Lompoc Unified School District

Three seats: Richard (Dick) Barrett, Jeff Carlovsky and Richard King were ahead, with Henry Gallina coming in fourth. 

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Two seats: Incumbents Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez were on track to get re-elected, according to semi-official election results, with Rose Ballestero and Gabriel Morales coming in third and fourth. 

Cold Spring School District

Two seats: Katherine Davidson led the field followed by Gregg Peterson, but Amanda Rowan was about 50 votes behind, according to semi-official election results. 

College School District    

Two seats: Incumbents Veronica Sandoval and Salvador Avila were on track to get re-elected, according to election results, where they came in first and second ahead of Bertha Arredondo. 

Guadalupe Union School District

Two seats: Challengers performed well, with Jose Pereyra and David Hosking coming in ahead of incumbent Anna Marie Santillan-Michaud. 

Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Three seats: Incumbents were ahead in semi-official election results, which ranked the candidates: Linda Cordero, Joann “Jody” Oliver, John Hollinstead and then Raymond Acosta.

Special Districts

Carpinteria Valley Water District

Two seats: Incumbents June Van Wingerden and Polly Holcombe finished ahead of challenger Steve Bunting. 

Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District

Two seats: Fred Soltysik and Jim Deacon were ahead of Ronald Marotto in semi-official election results. 

Goleta Sanitary District

Three seats: Incumbents Sharon Rose, George Emerson and John Fox were ahead of challengers Phebe Mansur and Diane Powers in semi-official election results. 

Goleta Water District

Three seats: Incumbents Lauren Hanson, Bill Rosen and Rick Merrifield held onto their seats, finishing ahead of challengers Jean Blois and Bob Geis. 

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District

Three seats: Pegeen Soutar, an incumbent, finished first, followed by Daniel Torres and Carlos Lopez. The rest of the field included David Hubbard, Matias Eusterbrock and Clark Covolo. 

Isla Vista Community Services District 

Voters approved the district so a governance board will be formed. 

Recreation and Parks District Director Ethan Bertrand won a seat, as did Jay Freeman, who ran for Third District County Supervisor in the primary election, and student Spencer Brandt.

For two two-year term seats, elected student representative Natalie Jordan and chaplain/caseworker Jon Hedges led the field to win seats ahead of Andrew Pragin and Michael Kile. 

Mission Hills Community Services District

Three seats: Myron Heavin, Steve Dietrich and Walt Fasold won seats, according to semi-official election results, followed closely by Susan Warnstrom and Danny Hayes.  

Montecito Water District

Two seats: Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks finished ahead of appointed incumbent Charles Newman, with former district general manager Tom Mosby finishing fourth in semi-official election results.

Santa Ynez Community Services District

Three seats: Karen Jones, who ran for the Third District County Supervisors primary race, finished first, followed by Frank Mueller, Carl Maler and Barry Marks, who was behind Maler by just 20 votes.

Vandenberg Village Community Services District

Three seats: Incumbents Christopher Brooks and Robert Wyckoff seemed to keep their seats, while Robert Bumpass unseated Dan Redmon by finishing third, according to semi-official county election results.  

Off-ballot races

Many Santa Barbara County school board and special district candidates were appointed in lieu of election since they were in uncontested races. 

Some notable off-ballot races include the three Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees incumbents being re-elected (Marianne Kugler, Veronica Gallardo and Craig Nielsen) and three new Santa Barbara Unified School District board members appointed in lieu of election since they were the only three to apply: Laura Capps, Jackie Reid and Wendy Sims-Moten. 

Scroll down to see the full Elections Office candidate list and off-ballot races. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Elections Office Nov. 8, 2016 Candidate List by Giana Magnoli on Scribd

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 