Santa Barbara County Election Results for Special Districts & School Boards

Early election results from Santa Barbara County school district boards and special districts are listed below.

School Districts

Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, #2

One seat: Incumbent Tim Bennett was leading a close race over retired police officer Dan Hilker, according to semi-official election results.

Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, #4

One seat: Incumbent Bernard “Bee Jay” Jones and Jeffrey C. Hall substance abuse counselor were within a few hundred votes of each other after all precincts were counted, with Hall ahead.

Carpinteria Unified School District, Trustee Area #1

Two seats: Of the three-candidate field, Rogelio Delgado was on top with 37.7 percent of the vote, followed by Maureen Foley Claffey. Gary Blair finished third and won't win a seat, according to semi-official election results.

Lompoc Unified School District

Three seats: Richard (Dick) Barrett, Jeff Carlovsky and Richard King were ahead, with Henry Gallina coming in fourth.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Two seats: Incumbents Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez were on track to get re-elected, according to semi-official election results, with Rose Ballestero and Gabriel Morales coming in third and fourth.

Cold Spring School District

Two seats: Katherine Davidson led the field followed by Gregg Peterson, but Amanda Rowan was about 50 votes behind, according to semi-official election results.

College School District

Two seats: Incumbents Veronica Sandoval and Salvador Avila were on track to get re-elected, according to election results, where they came in first and second ahead of Bertha Arredondo.

Guadalupe Union School District

Two seats: Challengers performed well, with Jose Pereyra and David Hosking coming in ahead of incumbent Anna Marie Santillan-Michaud.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Three seats: Incumbents were ahead in semi-official election results, which ranked the candidates: Linda Cordero, Joann “Jody” Oliver, John Hollinstead and then Raymond Acosta.

Special Districts

Carpinteria Valley Water District

Two seats: Incumbents June Van Wingerden and Polly Holcombe finished ahead of challenger Steve Bunting.

Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District

Two seats: Fred Soltysik and Jim Deacon were ahead of Ronald Marotto in semi-official election results.

Goleta Sanitary District

Three seats: Incumbents Sharon Rose, George Emerson and John Fox were ahead of challengers Phebe Mansur and Diane Powers in semi-official election results.

Goleta Water District

Three seats: Incumbents Lauren Hanson, Bill Rosen and Rick Merrifield held onto their seats, finishing ahead of challengers Jean Blois and Bob Geis.

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District

Three seats: Pegeen Soutar, an incumbent, finished first, followed by Daniel Torres and Carlos Lopez. The rest of the field included David Hubbard, Matias Eusterbrock and Clark Covolo.

Isla Vista Community Services District

Voters approved the district so a governance board will be formed.

Recreation and Parks District Director Ethan Bertrand won a seat, as did Jay Freeman, who ran for Third District County Supervisor in the primary election, and student Spencer Brandt.

For two two-year term seats, elected student representative Natalie Jordan and chaplain/caseworker Jon Hedges led the field to win seats ahead of Andrew Pragin and Michael Kile.

Mission Hills Community Services District

Three seats: Myron Heavin, Steve Dietrich and Walt Fasold won seats, according to semi-official election results, followed closely by Susan Warnstrom and Danny Hayes.

Montecito Water District

Two seats: Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks finished ahead of appointed incumbent Charles Newman, with former district general manager Tom Mosby finishing fourth in semi-official election results.

Santa Ynez Community Services District

Three seats: Karen Jones, who ran for the Third District County Supervisors primary race, finished first, followed by Frank Mueller, Carl Maler and Barry Marks, who was behind Maler by just 20 votes.

Vandenberg Village Community Services District

Three seats: Incumbents Christopher Brooks and Robert Wyckoff seemed to keep their seats, while Robert Bumpass unseated Dan Redmon by finishing third, according to semi-official county election results.

Off-ballot races

Many Santa Barbara County school board and special district candidates were appointed in lieu of election since they were in uncontested races.

Some notable off-ballot races include the three Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees incumbents being re-elected (Marianne Kugler, Veronica Gallardo and Craig Nielsen) and three new Santa Barbara Unified School District board members appointed in lieu of election since they were the only three to apply: Laura Capps, Jackie Reid and Wendy Sims-Moten.

Scroll down to see the full Elections Office candidate list and off-ballot races.

