Elections Office Open Saturday For Vote-By-Mail Requests

County Elections Offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, so voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot if they cannot go to the polls on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County — County Elections Offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, so voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot if they cannot go to the polls on Tuesday.

By state law, mailed requests for vote-by-mail ballots cannot be processed within seven days of an election. However, voters may request a vote-by-mail ballot in person at their local elections office.

All vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to one of the County Elections Offices or a polling place in Santa Barbara County by 8:00 p.m. Election Day.

Any voter unable to go to his or her polling place because of conditions resulting in his or her absence from the precinct on Election Day may request a vote-by-mail ballot from the local elections office. County Elections Offices are located:

* 130 E. Victoria St. , 2nd Floor, Santa Barbara. 800-SBC-VOTE

* 511E. Lakeside Parkway , Suite 134, Santa Maria. 805-346-8374

* 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, Lompoc. 805-737-7704

To locate your polling place, check the back of your sample ballot, or log onto www.sbcvote.com, and select your zip code or street name. You many also call the Elections Office at 800-SBC–VOTE.

Police Department to Honor Officers

Santa Barbara — On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department will recognize those officers, supervisors, reserve officers and employees for their outstanding work throughout the year.

The event will be held at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and the awards presentation will be at 8:00.

On another note, also on Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting seatbelt check points in random locations within the city of Santa Barbara.

Brooks Institute Has New President

Santa Barbara — Brooks Institute announced today it has appointed Dr. Roger Andersen to the post of president.

Andersen joined Brooks Institute in March 2006 as vice president of operations and was named interim president in late June 2007. His service in both positions consistently demonstrated the commitment, candor and courage necessary to lead Brooks Institute into the future and to produce continued value for the organization’s constituents.

“Dr. Andersen fosters integrity and direct, open and honest communication that is so vital to this leadership role. His passion for Brooks Institute is exemplary and his vision for it promises a bright future for the Institute, its employees and students,” said Anthony Stanziani, Career Education Corporation’s vice president managing director.

Prior to joining Brooks Institute, Andersen served as college president at several academic and higher education institutions and held senior-level positions responsible for multiple campus operations.

Andersen holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from Drew University, a Master of Science in Mathematics from Purdue University and an Ed.D. in Higher Education Administration from West Virginia University.

Andersen has been married for 32 years. He and wife, Mary, have two sons, Brett, 22, and Sean, 17.

Work for Hwy. 101 Ramp at Carrillo Next Week

Santa Barbara County — A project to widen the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp and install a ramp meter from the Carrillo Street undercrossing to the Micheltorena Street pedestrian overcrossing will begin on Monday, weather permitting. Work crews will re-stripe the on-ramp and install concrete barriers to protect road workers.

The northbound on-ramp will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The northbound on-ramp will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 11:30 p.m. to 6 am. Construction during the daytime hours is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 11, weather permitting. Signs have been posted to alert motorists.

This project is expected to be complete in October. The contractor for this $2.8 million project is Prism Engineering Inc. of Santa Clara.



For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-568-0858 or visit the District 5 Web site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm.