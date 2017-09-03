Get Plugged Into the Allure of Electric Vehicles

The latest electric vehicles will be on view 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 during the California Lemon Festival at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, Goleta.

The event is part National Drive Electric Week hosted by the Community Environmental Council (CEC), partnering with Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club.

Those attending can check out the latest electric vehicle models, and learn about tax credits and rebates for buying electric. Local EV owners will be on hand to share personal experience and insights.

There will be a workshop at 11 a.m. on the environmental and financial advantages of driving an EV, including incentives such as the Federal EV tax credit, California’s clean-vehicle rebates, and local incentives from Southern California Edison.

“Providing opportunities for the public to interact with and learn the many advantages of electric vehicles, both for the environment and for local residents’ pocketbooks, is a key component of our work to combat climate change,” said Sigrid Wright, CEO/executive director of CEC.

“Transportation accounts for the largest share of California’s carbon footprint and air pollution, so moving to clean-fueled cars is among the most impactful things we can do to reach state climate goals and improve the health of our communities,” Wright said.

CEC’s work at the car show is supported with a grant from the Plug-in Electric Vehicle Collaborative, and is part of the local Plug-in Central Coast initiative, a partnership between public agencies and nonprofits that work to support the adoption of electric vehicles in local communities.

Earlier this year, Plug-in Central Coast received additional funding from the California Energy Commission for Zero Emission Vehicle Readiness Implementation, with a specific emphasis on projects that will deliver direct benefits to lower-income community members.

“Cars and trucks contribute significantly to the air pollution in our county,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, Air Pollution Control District director. “With the rebates and incentives now available for EVs, and the variety of makes and models, now is a great time to drive a zero-emission vehicle.”

Cameron Gray, CEC’s transportation and climate specialist, emphasized the economic benefits to EV drivers:

“A family could lease an electric vehicle and use the rebates to drive it at no cost for the first 20 to 22 months, then pay around $200 per month for the remaining 14 to 16 months," Gray said.

“Most electric vehicles get the equivalent of 100 to 120 miles per gallon, so we estimate a commuter driving an average of 50 miles per day in an electric vehicle could save around $120 on gasoline each month,” Gray said.

Local EV owners are urged to register and bring their car to the event to share how driving electric is a feasible, economical part of their lives.

“This is where we owners are able to educate the public about how to own and use these vehicles, which are a pleasure to drive, simpler and less expensive than most potential owners believe,” said James Reach of the Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club.

Owners can register to participate at CECSB.org/event/drive-electric-goleta.

The show is part of National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration held Sept. 9-17, 2017 to highlight the benefits and availability of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Local sponsors of the Goleta event include the CEC, Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club, and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

For more about the CEC, visit CECSB.org.

— Cameron Gray for the Community Environmental Council.