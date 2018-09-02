Sunday, September 2 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres Sierra Club Event Plugs EVs, Plug-in Hybrids

By James Reach for Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club | September 2, 2018 | 2:33 p.m.
The license plate makes a statement: XERO CO2 in a Tesla X Autopilot owned by Merkord family.
The license plate makes a statement: XERO CO2 in a Tesla X Autopilot owned by Merkord family.

Community members are invited to learn about electric vehicle and plug-in hybrids, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at 470 Alisal Road, Solvang.

Sponsored by Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club, the annual event features all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, shown by local owners.

The Sierra Club’s National Drive Electric Week educates the public about the benefits, ease and low cost of electric vehicle use and maintenance without dealers boosting their own brand.

At the Solvang event, owners of Electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles will be on hand to answer questions and provide insight about what they love about their fully electric vehicles or the plug-in hybrids on display.

Joan Hartmann, 3rd District supervisor, will be displaying her Tesla X Autopilot, charged up by solar panels on her house.

EVs offer instant torque that causes smooth, rapid, silent acceleration and short braking distances. The one-pedal driving feature lets motorists ease off the pedal, causing regenerative braking which smoothly results in a full stop.

Besides the improved driving experience as compared to an internal combustion engine vehicle, the cost of ownership, fueling and maintenance is sharply lower because there are almost no moving parts to wear out or maintain.

Also, electricity for fuel is far cheaper than gasoline per mile. Attractive as well is the fact that EVs have zero tailpipe emissions and allow solo drivers to drive in HOV lanes.

A podcaster recently paid $16 in his Tesla Model 3 roundtrip to and from the San Fernando Valley to Las Vegas.

More EV vehicles are being offered at lower and middle prices with greater than 200-plus miles of range.

The lowest priced Tesla Model 3 at $35,000 is expected to be out by the end of this year. Kia, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Ford are introducing models every few months, and there are now used cars available.

To meet the high demand, more fast public charging stations are being installed for long distance travel, supplementing charging stations at one’s home or work.

— James Reach for Sierra Club.

 

