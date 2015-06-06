Man Electrocuted, Another Injured In Encounter with Live Wires at Santa Maria Valley Pump Site

One man was killed and a second suffered major injuries Saturday when they came into contact with live electrical lines.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded at 11:35 a.m. to the incident in the 3500 block of Dominion Road on the eastern edge of the Santa Maria Valley.

The two men, reportedly in their early 20s, were working on an underground pump for a well when they came into contact with the live electrical lines, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

“It energized the equipment they were working on, and that’s how they sustained their injuries,” he said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other had major electrical injuries to his hands and feet. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by an American Medical Response ambulance.

The initial report said two people may have been electrocuted, according to emergency dispatch traffic.

Two county fire engines responded while a CalStar air ambulance and a county Air Support Unit helicopter also were called to the scene. The helicopters were canceled en route, however.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. workers were dispatched to the site to deal with the energized lines and equipment, Zaniboni said.

The men’s identities were not immediately disclosed.

