Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Elena Alcerro Wins Philanthropy Award

By Karen Callanan for Anacapa School | October 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Elena Alcerro Click to view larger
Elena Alcerro

Elena Alcerro, a 2017 Anacapa School graduate, will be honored on National Philanthropy Day for her exceptional volunteerism and community service.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties has selected Alcerro to receive the Youth in Philanthropy award on Nov. 14 at its Annual Awards Luncheon and Celebration at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara.

Alcerro’s volunteer work includes tutoring young people at the Santa Barbara Public Library Homework & Reading Help Program, and assistant coaching an AYSO boys soccer team.

She also established a Hands 4 Others chapter at Anacapa School while raising $10,000 to install a water filtration system in Honduras.

As a first-year student at Loyola Marymount University pursuing a major in international relations, Alcerro said she believes Anacapa prepared her well for the adventures and challenges ahead.

“As I get settled into life as a college student, I’m grateful for my Anacapa experiences," she said. "The school helped me become independent and not to be afraid of new challenges.

"I’ve had a smooth transition to college life because at Anacapa I learned the importance of being well organized and asking questions,” she said.

Looking to the future, Alcerro said she wants to start a nonprofit to help elderly Haitian sugarcane workers in the Dominican Republic whom she met on a Rustic Pathways trip.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges) accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12.

To learn more about an Anacapa School, the public is invited to an open house, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the school, 814 Santa Barbara St.

For more information, visit www.anacapaschool.org or contact Karen Callanan, [email protected] or 965-0228.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 