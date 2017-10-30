Elena Alcerro Wins Philanthropy Award

Elena Alcerro, a 2017 Anacapa School graduate, will be honored on National Philanthropy Day for her exceptional volunteerism and community service.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties has selected Alcerro to receive the Youth in Philanthropy award on Nov. 14 at its Annual Awards Luncheon and Celebration at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara.

Alcerro’s volunteer work includes tutoring young people at the Santa Barbara Public Library Homework & Reading Help Program, and assistant coaching an AYSO boys soccer team.

She also established a Hands 4 Others chapter at Anacapa School while raising $10,000 to install a water filtration system in Honduras.

As a first-year student at Loyola Marymount University pursuing a major in international relations, Alcerro said she believes Anacapa prepared her well for the adventures and challenges ahead.

“As I get settled into life as a college student, I’m grateful for my Anacapa experiences," she said. "The school helped me become independent and not to be afraid of new challenges.

"I’ve had a smooth transition to college life because at Anacapa I learned the importance of being well organized and asking questions,” she said.

Looking to the future, Alcerro said she wants to start a nonprofit to help elderly Haitian sugarcane workers in the Dominican Republic whom she met on a Rustic Pathways trip.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges) accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12.

To learn more about an Anacapa School, the public is invited to an open house, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the school, 814 Santa Barbara St.

For more information, visit www.anacapaschool.org or contact Karen Callanan, [email protected] or 965-0228.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.