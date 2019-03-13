Elena Everest, Jake Knecht, AJ Reyes Have Big Days for Santa Barbara Track & Field

Track & Field

Freshman Elena Everest captured two events and Jake Knecht and AJ Reyes each won three to lead the Santa Barbara High girls and boys track & field teams to a split of a Channel League tri-meet with Santa Ynez and Lompoc at Santa Ynez in Wednesday.

The Dons girls beat Lompoc 72-54 and lost to Santa Ynez 90-46. The boys defeated Santa Ynez, 86-49 and lost against Lompoc 75-61.

"We weren't quite sure what to expect, this being our first meet with these two schools,” Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. “Our kids came in and competed well, chasing points and places all day."

Everest took the 1600 (5:54.93) and 3200 meters (13:39.12).

"Elena did a great job managing a couple of really tactical races in tough conditions,” Perdices said. “The wind made the long races difficult, but she showed a lot of composure and patience waiting then decisively taking control late in both races."

Fellow Freshman Laila Goodman won the 400 meters (1:03.73) and was second in the 200 (27.84).

Mila Speer won the long jump (15-7), was second in the triple jump (31-7) and third in the high jump (4-4).

On the boys side, Knecht won the 100 meters in a personal best 11.25, led a 1-2 finish in the 200 meters in 23.24., and teamed with Manny Flores, Dakota Hill and Moki Nacario to win the 4x100 meter relay (45.50).

"Jake Knecht executed a couple of great races against solid competition today. He keeps coming up with PRs and big performances for us,” said Perdices

Reyes led a 1-2 finish with PJ Guillen in the 800 meters (2:11.67, 2:13.07) won the 400 meters (53.85) and capped the meet winning the 4×400 meter relay with Ben Kreitzer, PJ Guillen, and Jacob Barrios (3:45.94).

"AJ went out and had three huge wins. He knew we needed him to win and he was determined to make sure he came through for his teammates,” said Perdices

Jake Ballantine took the 3200 meters (10:14.25) and was second in the 1600 meters (4:49.45).

Santa Barbara returns to Santa Ynez for a Channel League dual meet with Cabrillo on Wednesday, March 20.