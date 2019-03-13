Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 14 , 2019, 1:39 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Elena Everest, Jake Knecht, AJ Reyes Have Big Days for Santa Barbara Track & Field

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 13, 2019 | 10:03 p.m.

Freshman Elena Everest captured  two events and Jake Knecht and AJ Reyes each won three to lead the Santa Barbara High girls and boys track & field teams to a split of a Channel League tri-meet with Santa Ynez and Lompoc at Santa Ynez in Wednesday.

The Dons girls beat Lompoc 72-54 and lost to Santa Ynez 90-46.  The boys defeated Santa Ynez, 86-49 and lost against Lompoc 75-61.

"We weren't quite sure what to expect, this being our first meet with these two schools,” Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. “Our kids came in and competed well, chasing points and places all day."

Everest took the 1600 (5:54.93) and 3200 meters (13:39.12). 

"Elena did a great job managing a couple of really tactical races in tough conditions,” Perdices said. “The wind made the long races difficult, but she showed a lot of composure and patience waiting then decisively taking control late in both races." 

Fellow Freshman Laila Goodman won the 400 meters (1:03.73) and was second in the 200 (27.84).

Mila Speer won the long jump (15-7), was second in the triple jump (31-7) and third in the high jump (4-4).

On the boys side, Knecht won the 100 meters in a personal best 11.25, led a 1-2 finish in the 200 meters in 23.24., and teamed with Manny Flores, Dakota Hill and Moki Nacario to win the 4x100 meter relay (45.50). 

"Jake Knecht executed a couple of great races against solid competition today. He keeps coming up with PRs and big performances for us,” said Perdices

Reyes led a 1-2 finish with PJ Guillen in the 800 meters (2:11.67, 2:13.07) won the 400 meters (53.85) and capped the meet winning the 4×400 meter relay with Ben Kreitzer, PJ Guillen, and Jacob Barrios (3:45.94).

"AJ went out and had three huge wins. He knew we needed him to win and he was determined to make sure he came through for his teammates,” said Perdices

Jake Ballantine took the 3200 meters (10:14.25) and was second in the 1600 meters (4:49.45).

Santa Barbara returns to Santa Ynez for a Channel League dual meet with Cabrillo on Wednesday, March 20.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 