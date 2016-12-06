Eli Correa Provides Spark in Carpinteria Win Over Cate

Eli Correa sparked Carpinteria in a big third quarter, and the Warriors held off Cate for a 58-50 win in a crosstown boys basketball game Tuesday night at Carpinteria's gym.

Correa scored nine points in a 23-13 quarter, helping Carpinteria take a 43-38 lead. Correa finished the game with 21 points and Terrell Richardson scored 10.

It was Carpinteria's second win against a local team in two nights. The Warriors beat Providence on Monday.

"Cate is a very well-coached team with good athletes and we are happy with a win against a quality team," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.

Cate's Marko Pliso led all scorers with 25 points and Mason Mackall recorded a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

"We were able to give Carpinteria a hard time with our zone, but their big players Eli Correra and Noah Nuno were able to hit big three's at crucial points to help carry Carpinteria momentum in each half," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "We were not able to hold on to two 8-point leads in each half because of some hot shooting for Carpinteria."

Cate hurt itself at the free-throw line, making just 5 of 13 attempts

"That was the difference in the game," said Gil.

Cate (1-1) next plays at the Ojai Invitational, opening against defending champion Rio Hondo on Thursday at Thacher. Carpinteria faces Foothill Tech at the Fillmore Tournament on Thursday.

