Eli Wopat of Dos Pueblos, San Marcos’ Paige Hauschild honored as Athletes of the Week

SBART

Paige Hauschild of the San Marcos swim team and Dos Pueblos volleyball standout Eli Wopat were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Hauschild set school records in the 50 freestyle (first place in 23.70) and 100 freestyle (second place in 51.00) at the Mt. San Antonio College Meet of Champions, helping the Royals girls finish as runners-up and the combined boys and girls teams win the overall title.

Wopat blasted 19 kills to power Dos Pueblos to a rare three-set sweep at Santa Barbara, handing the Dons their first loss in Channel League and pulling the Chargers into a tie for first place. Earlier, he recorded 23 kills in a win over Ventura.

An interesting side note to this week's winners, Wopat and Hauschild come from families that have played a big part in the athletic history of the community.

The athletes receiving honorable mention accolades were Jess Liou (Cate girls lacrosse), Mackenzie Brokaw (UCSB water polo), Chance Wright (Carpinteria boys track), Henry Farrell (Laguna Blanca volleyball), Austin Bush (Westmont baseball), Bennett Reichard (San Marcos golf), Ryan Guardino (San Marcos baseball) and Shane Bieber (UCSB baseball).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.