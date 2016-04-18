Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
SBART

Eli Wopat of Dos Pueblos, San Marcos’ Paige Hauschild honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 18, 2016 | 3:11 p.m.

Paige Hauschild of the San Marcos swim team and Dos Pueblos volleyball standout Eli Wopat were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Paige Hauschild, San Marcos swimming. Click to view larger
Paige Hauschild, San Marcos swimming.
Eli Wopat, Dos Pueblos volleyball Click to view larger
Eli Wopat, Dos Pueblos volleyball

Hauschild set school records in the 50 freestyle (first place in 23.70) and 100 freestyle (second place in 51.00) at the Mt. San Antonio College Meet of Champions, helping the Royals girls finish as runners-up and the combined boys and girls teams win the overall title.

Wopat blasted 19 kills to power Dos Pueblos to a rare three-set sweep at Santa Barbara, handing the Dons their first loss in Channel League and pulling the Chargers into a tie for first place. Earlier, he recorded 23 kills in a win over Ventura.

An interesting side note to this week's winners, Wopat and Hauschild come from families that have played a big part in the athletic history of the community.

The athletes receiving honorable mention accolades were Jess Liou (Cate girls lacrosse), Mackenzie Brokaw (UCSB water polo), Chance Wright (Carpinteria boys track), Henry Farrell (Laguna Blanca volleyball), Austin Bush (Westmont baseball), Bennett Reichard (San Marcos golf),  Ryan Guardino (San Marcos baseball) and Shane Bieber (UCSB baseball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 