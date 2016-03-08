Eli Wopat Powers Dos Pueblos to First Victory

Boys Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team broke into the win column on Tuesday night by sweeping visiting Oxnard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15.

"Our service game was great tonight, recording 16 aces, nine of which came at the left arm of senior captain and opposite Eli Wopat," DP coach Ehren Hug said.

Wopat also led the team in kills with 12, followed close behind by fellow senior captain and middle Elliot Brainerd who had nine with two blocks.

Alex Cheng, Parker Crossland, and Gabe Hendlin shared the setting duties.

"The setters were making a lot of smart sets tonight and really gave the middles the ball, with Adam Shields tallying five kills, Marcellous Gossett chipping in two, and Dallas Flannery adding three to go along with Brainerd's nine," said Hug.

"I like what I saw from the Chargers tonight and I can't wait to get back in the gym tomorrow to continue the grind," Hug added.

Dos Pueblos (1-2) plays at Royal on Thursday.

