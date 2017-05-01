Eli Young Band to Play at Chumash Casino Resort

American country music group Eli Young Band is coming to rock the stage of the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55.

Eli Young Band was formed by Mike Eli and James Young while they were students at the University of North Texas.

Under the name Eli & Young, the two began playing acoustic shows at local bars and coffee houses. After some time, they added bass guitarist, Jon Jones, and drummer, Chris Thompson, thus giving rise to Eli Young Band.

The group’s self-titled, debut album was released in 2002. A year later, the band went on tour as an opening act for country superstar Miranda Lambert.

They caught the attention of producer Frank Liddell with whom they released their second album Level. This album housed their early hits “That’s the Way” and “Small Town Kid.”

The band went mainstream with the release of a third album, Jet Black & Jealous in 2008, which included singles "When It Rains” and the gold-certified hit “Always the Love Songs.”

Their popularity increased in 2011 with fourth album, Life at Best, which included the band’s first double platinum-certified single “Crazy Girl.” This track also landed them an Academy of Country Music Award for Song of the Year in 2012.

Over the past five years the band has toured, released a studio album, received Grammy nominations and held top spots on the country music charts. To name a few are “Drunk Last Night,” “Dust,” “Turn It On” and “Saltwater Gospel.”

The band is currently producing a fifth studio album, Fingerprints, which is set for release in June.

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

