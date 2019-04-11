Eliana Gonzalez, Isabel Studt Power Carpinteria Softball on Senior Day

Softball

Senior Eliana Gonzalez drove in six runs on three hits to lead Carpinteria to a 15-4 softball win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League game on Thursday.

Gonzalez drove in runs on a single in the third, a single in the fourth, and a double in the fifth.

Carpinteria scored six runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by senior Isabel Studt, Eliana Gonzalez and junior Victoria Gonzalez. A fielder's choice by senior Jauslyn Richardson and an error on a ball put in play by senior Marisa Mata added to the attack.

Studt led a 15-hit attack for the Warriors (4-10, 2-4) with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate.

“It was great to have the girls play their senior game the way they did," said coach Dakotah Wilcox. "They all have great energy and great relationships with one another after playing softball together for as long as they have. This is a great group of seniors, they’ll be missed.”

Senior Kylie Barber was the winning pitcher. She surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Gonzalez threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.