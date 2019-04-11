Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 12 , 2019, 11:40 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Softball

Eliana Gonzalez, Isabel Studt Power Carpinteria Softball on Senior Day

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2019 | 6:43 p.m.

Senior Eliana Gonzalez drove in six runs on three hits to lead Carpinteria to a 15-4 softball win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League game on Thursday.

Gonzalez drove in runs on a single in the third, a single in the fourth, and a double in the fifth.

Carpinteria scored six runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by senior Isabel Studt, Eliana Gonzalez and junior Victoria Gonzalez. A fielder's choice by senior Jauslyn Richardson and an error on a ball put in play by senior Marisa Mata added to the attack.

Studt led a 15-hit attack for the Warriors (4-10, 2-4) with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate.

“It was great to have the girls play their senior game the way they did," said coach Dakotah Wilcox. "They all have great energy and great relationships with one another after playing softball together for as long as they have. This is a great group of seniors, they’ll be missed.”

Senior Kylie Barber was the winning pitcher. She surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Gonzalez threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 