Elias Cavazos of Nipomo, 1928-2015

Posted on July 15, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Elias Cavazos passed away July 6, 2015.

He was born June 19, 1928, in San Antonio, Texas, and was raised in Arizona.

He met and married his soulmate, Mary Louise Rodriguez, and settled in Nipomo and they were married until her passing in 2005.

He was very family oriented. If you knew Elias, you knew his deep laugh – he always had a smile on his face, and when you would run into him he would laugh and rub his hands together; that’s how we will always remember him.

Elias was a jack of all trades and self-taught up to the end, and was still doing stuff around the house. He worked for A.J. Diani for 27 years.

He is survived by his children, Linda Cavazos, Rosalinda “Rosie” C. Zepeda, Angelica “Angie” Marie Perales, Debra “Debi” Ann Cavazos-Saenz, Alonzo “Ronny” Daniel Cavazos and Randall “Randy” James Cavazos; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Cavazos; son Elias “Eloy” Reuben Cavazos, granddaughters Christina Marie Cavazos and Gina Biñea Saenz; and brothers Raymundo, Fredrico and David Cavazos.

Visitation will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2015, at 5 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m.

A mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nipomo on Friday, July 17, 2015, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

There will be a reception at the Santa Maria VFW, 200 Battles Road, across from the Santa Maria Post Office.

