Elias Hernandez of Santa Maria, 1925-2014

Elias Hernandez, 88, of Santa Maria and formerly of Santa Barbara, died May 2, 2014.
He was born July 21, 1925.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 5 at the downtown chapel of Welch-Ryce-Haider, followed by the Rosary/vigil at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 6 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.