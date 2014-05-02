Elias Hernandez of Santa Maria, 1925-2014

Posted on May 2, 2014 | 4:24 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elias Hernandez, 88, of Santa Maria and formerly of Santa Barbara, died May 2, 2014.

He was born July 21, 1925.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 5 at the downtown chapel of Welch-Ryce-Haider, followed by the Rosary/vigil at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 6 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.