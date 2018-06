Posted on March 24, 2016 | 3:05 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elijah Blu Zelaya of Santa Barbara passed away March 8, 2016.

Born May 12, 2015, he was nine months old.

A viewing will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, March 25.

A service will be held at 12 p.m. followed by a graveside at 1 p.m.