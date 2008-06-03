Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 

Elings Park

By Sabrina Ricci, Noozhawk Intern | June 3, 2008 | 12:54 p.m.

Elings Park
Dates: June 23 to Aug. 22 (visit the Web site for specific dates for individual camps)
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (extended care available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Cost: $180 a week; scholarships available (includes lunch, snacks and a camp T-shirt)
Registration: http://www.elingspark.org or call 805.569.5611

Nature and Games Camp
Ages: 5 to 12
Description: The camp includes nature hikes, outdoor games, plant germination, arts and crafts using natural materials, and education about native plants and animals. Among the guest speakers are staff members from the Santa Barbara Fire Department, Public Works and the Humane Society who instruct children in a variety of areas, including fire safety, water conservancy, and animal appreciation and safety.

Sports and Activities Camp
Ages: 5 to 12
Description: The camp includes a variety of games and noncompetitive sports activities, such as hiking, tag, kickball, Frisbee, relays, capture the flag, basketball drills and water games.

Softball Camp
Ages: 6 to 12 (girls only)
Description: Play ball at the Elings Park Castagnola Softball Complex — one of the finest facilities of its kind in Santa Barbara. This camp includes instruction in basic skills, including throwing, catching, batting and fielding, as well as strategies for game situations. All skill levels are welcome.

Mountain Bike Camp
Ages: 7 to 14
Description: Experienced instructors guide participants through the basics of trail etiquette, bike maintenance and riding skills, and will prepare them to compete in races at the park.  Participants are required to bring a functioning mountain bike and a helmet. The camp ends at noon daily. Space is limited; early registration is encouraged. The cost is $130.

BMX Camp
Ages: 5 to 12
Description: Ride Elings Park’s BMX track with other young riders from across the county. The camp is designed for riders of all levels and abilities. Improve basic skills, learn track etiquette and get a great workout in the beautiful outdoors. BMX is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, and Elings Park is home to many nationally ranked riders. Each participant must bring a helmet and a functioning bike.

One Premier Soccer Camp
Ages: 6 to 12
Description: Improve your flexibility and coordination and develop all-around soccer skills. All skill levels welcome. Participants receive a One Premiere soccer ball and an Elings Park camp T-shirt.

Rugby Camp
Ages: 5 to 12
Description: Learn the basic rules and skills of the game. With coaches from UCSB men’s and women’s rugby, campers will receive first-class instruction. Participants receive a youth rugby ball and an Elings Park camp T-shirt.

Theater Camp
Ages: 7 to 14
Description: Experience the world of William Shakespeare through creative exercises and theater games designed especially for children. The camp emphasizes expression, technique and tons of fun — all in Godric Grove’s outdoor amphitheater.

Rob Crawford’s Baseball Academy
Ages: 6 to 12
Description: Back by popular demand, Elings Park offers the opportunity for campers of all skill levels, through games and drills, to learn and improve skills in throwing, catching, batting and fielding. All skill levels are welcome.

