Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Elings Park Foundation Celebrates Park’s History at Chairman’s Council Party

The 25th annual soiree brings together advocates of a campaign to keep the recreation area a Santa Barbara jewel

Elings Park Foundation Executive Director Mike Nelson with Chairman’s Council member Will Beall at the 25th annual Chairman’s Council Party.
Elings Park Foundation Executive Director Mike Nelson with Chairman’s Council member Will Beall at the 25th annual Chairman’s Council Party. (B&E Photography photo)
By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | June 24, 2016 | 3:33 p.m.

The Elings Park Foundation Chairman’s Council celebrated the 31st anniversary of the community park at the 25th annual Chairman’s Council Party on June 3, with a small group of donors and supporters and views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Cruz Island and Las Positas Canyon from Godric Grove.

Elings Park is located in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood, where the 230 acres form the largest privately funded public park in America with year-round access to natural space and recreational areas, including a BMX track, baseball diamonds and hiking.

The group in attendance brought together advocates of a campaign to rejuvenate the park and infrastructure, including paths, trails and roads requiring ongoing improvements and renewal.

Virgil Elings and others were able to purchase an area for the park that may have otherwise become ocean-facing condos through the result of a timely sale for the south parkland that provides the community with a cherished land.

A highly motivated, innovative group of public officials, community and business leaders committed themselves more than 50 years ago to transforming a municipal landfill into a major recreational facility and public open space.

These key members established the goal of creating a park that serves all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds through a public and nonprofit partnership that provides a park for the community built by user fees, grants and donations.

Welcoming 200,000 visitors annually, the park also offers a tennis complex, an outdoor amphitheater, a radio-controlled car track, a hang-gliding training hill and basketball hoops. Additionally, spaces for scenic weddings and events, such as graduations and baptisms, are offered with picnic and barbecue areas for the whole family to enjoy.

Godric Grove has become one of the premier wedding sites in Santa Barbara County, with the first wedding taking place at this beautiful spot in June 1983. In 1980, the Godric Foundation pledged $3 million over the decade for this popular and scenic site, originally called the “Founder’s Grove.”

The Chairman’s Council Party kicked off with cocktails and appetizers with the festive sounds of the Doublewide Kings Band keeping the atmosphere lively.

The Las Positas Park Foundation received nonprofit status in 1980, and later in the decade three lighted softball fields were officially opened in 1988, at the Castagnola Complex.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, left, and Renee Bahl.
Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, left, and Renee Bahl. (B&E Photography photo)

At the end of 1990, the Chairman’s Council was formed, and in 1991, the park was renamed Las Positas Friendship Park, until 1999, when local entrepreneur and philanthropist Elings donated $1.5 million to the endowment fund, along with Elings family member Betty Wells with $800,000, and the park was renamed Elings Park, and the foundation became the Elings Park Foundation. The B.P. Moser Trust also donated $460,000 toward the purchase of the Jesuit property.

Additional key moments in the park's growth include its off-leash dog status, Veterans Memorial Walk and Terrace of Remembrance with support from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation and the Summit for Danny sculpture by artist John Fisher in Godric Circle.

Supporters of this unique community venue have worked to increase the usage of the park, and to improve and expand existing facilities.

With only three administrative staff and four maintenance workers, the park maintains a balance, but faces the challenges of an infrastructure that is at least 30 years old.
 
Click here for more information about Elings Park, including how to donate or volunteer.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dr. Virgil Elings and Carole Self look on during the event presentations. Click to view larger
Dr. Virgil Elings and Carole Self look on during the event presentations. (B&E Photography photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 