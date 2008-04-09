Elings Park Picnic Area Gets Rotarians’ Touch

{mosimage}
Wielding hoes and shovels, 13 Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotarians spent a recent morning pulling weeds and planting trees and shrubs to spruce up the Centennial Picnic area at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road.
The picnic area was developed and paid for by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise in 2004-05 to commemorate Rotary’s 100th anniversary. Cheryl Jensen created the design for the Centennial Picnic area. Five picnic tables are to be added next week to provide families with an additional area to enjoy the panoramic views of the mountains and Arroyo Burro Beach. You can access this new picnic area at Elings Park off of Cliff Drive. Enjoy!
Diana Prola-Slais is public relations chairwoman of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.