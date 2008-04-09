Elings Park Picnic Area Gets Rotarians’ Touch

The picnic area was developed and paid for by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise in 2004-05 to commemorate Rotary’s 100th anniversary. Cheryl Jensen created the design for the Centennial Picnic area. Five picnic tables are to be added next week to provide families with an additional area to enjoy the panoramic views of the mountains and Arroyo Burro Beach. You can access this new picnic area at Elings Park off of Cliff Drive. Enjoy!

Wielding hoes and shovels, 13 Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotarians spent a recent morning pulling weeds and planting trees and shrubs to spruce up the Centennial Picnic area at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road.

Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

