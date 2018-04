Posted on April 16, 2015 | 5:19 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elinor Aparicio, 88, of Santa Barbara died April 14, 2015.

She was born July 27, 1926.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17 at St. Raphael's Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Sarah House or Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.