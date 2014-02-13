Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Elisabeth Fowler Elected Board Chairwoman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

By Valeria Velasco for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | February 13, 2014 | 5:01 p.m.

Elisabeth Fowler
Elisabeth Fowler

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is proud to announce Elisabeth Fowler as the new board chairwoman.

Fowler has served on the museum’s board for two terms and has chaired the Gala and Development Committees as well as served on various committees including Branding and Master Planning.

Fowler accepted the chair position at the museum’s Annual Meeting held Jan. 28. She expressed gratitude for the appointment saying, “I am honored and pleased to chair this board. I am inspired by the group of trustees currently serving and I look forward to working with each of you.”

Also at the Annual Meeting the Museum Centennial Campaign chair, Palmer Jackson Jr., announced the museum's Centennial Campaign has received an early vote of confidence and has already raised nearly $10 million toward the $30 million capital portion of the campaign.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is one of the oldest and most important institutions on the West Coast. To sustain and protect its scientific and educational relevance, and maintain its position in the hearts and minds of the community well into the future, the museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2016 by undertaking a Centennial Campaign.

The museum is also pleased to announce Bobbie Kinnear as vice chair for development, Matthew Adams as vice chair for finance, Tracy Kanowsky as vice chair governance, Dennis Allen as member at large, and two new trustees, Christopher Knowlton and John Markham.

For more information about the museum’s Centennial Campaign, contact Luke Swetland at 805.682.4711 x102.

— Valeria Velasco is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

