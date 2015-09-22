Eliseo Campos Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1961-2015

Posted on September 22, 2015 | 9:02 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Eliseo Campos Jr., 54, passed away on the morning of Sept. 15, 2015.

Eliseo was born of June 5, 1961, in Santa Barbara, California, to the late Eliseo A Campos Sr. and Luisa Campos.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and children, and was also very dedicated to his work.

He followed in the footsteps of his father and started his own gardening business, and for the last 25 years was employed with the city of Santa Barbara.

He is survived by his wife, Antonia Campos; his mother, Luisa Campos; his children, Eliseo Campos III, Onofre Campos and Francisco Campos; siblings Connie, David, Rosa, Angelina, Juan, Santiago and Josephina; and several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The Rosary will be held at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, at 7 p.m. and the funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m., also at Holy Cross, followed by burial services at Calvary Cemetery

Arrangements were entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.