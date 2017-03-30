Elizabeth Ann Jimenez of Santa Barbara, 1944-2017

Posted on March 30, 2017 | 2:19 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Elizabeth Ann Jimenez, born Aug. 25, 1944, passed away from a brief illness on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at the age of 72.

She was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Calif., to mother Adelita Dolores Alcasas. Elizabeth attended local schools including Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High.

In 1959, Elizabeth married Joseph Jimenez and together they had two children, son Joseph “Jay” Jimenez, Jr., and Storee Lynn Jimenez.

Elizabeth was married to Joe for 43 years. Her career spanned more than 30 years in the electronics and U.S. defense fields, working at Applied Magnetics, Moseley and Associates, and Raytheon, from where she retired.

Her life is a true reflection of beauty, laughter and love. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her beautiful smile, her big hugs and most of all her kind, loving and generous heart. She had a heart of gold and she loved unconditionally. She was a mother to all.

Elizabeth enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, dancing, music and entertaining family and friends, but her greatest joys in life were being a mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter Storee Lynn Jimenez; her grandsons Joseph Jimenez III, Eric and Brian Jimenez, Tyler and Alex Valenzuela; granddaughter Breana Jimenez; and great-grandchildren Craig Jimenez, Helena Jimenez and Harlow Elizabeth Valenzuela.

Also surviving are her sisters Theresa Welch (Jim), Linda Mata (John), Valentina Vail (Larry), Chris Alcasas Deihl, Adelita “Lolly” Alcasas-Wisenbaker (Dean); brothers Michael Ericksen (Christine), David Alcasas Sr. and Todd Leal.

And most of all, the love of her life and soul mate of 12 years, Ruben Lopez, along with his children.

She was preceded in death by her son Joseph Jimenez Jr., her mother Adelita Alcasas (Del Ericksen) and her sister Judy Miller (Randy).

Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, and funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 4. Both will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Burial will follow funeral at Calvary Cemetery. Reception will be at Tucker’s Grove Park Area 1.

Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.