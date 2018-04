Posted on September 3, 2015 | 7:38 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Ann Ross of Santa Barbara died Aug. 14, 2015.

She was 47 years old.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church at the corner of Victoria and Anacapa streets.

Donations can be made to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or Christ Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.