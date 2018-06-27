Elizabeth Banks, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Lead Cast of Breakthrough Actors at Santa Barbara Film Festival

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A bevy of breakthrough stars was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday night.

To the cheers of thousands of fans, the festival bestowed Virtuosos Awards on Elizabeth Banks (Love & Mercy), Paul Dano (Youth, Love & Mercy), Joel Edgerton (Black Mass), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Géza Röhrig (Son of Saul), Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina).

This year’s awardees offered a wide variety of age, experience and nationalities in an interesting program narrated by self-professed “Oscar nerd” Dave Karger, chief correspondent for Fandango.com.

An example of the range was 9-year-old Tremblay, who really stole the show with his honesty and wit; the Hungarian Röhrig; Swede Vikander; and Banks, a seasoned actress and director.

The Virtuosos Award was created to recognize a select group of actors who have distinguished themselves through performances in film in the past year. The evening was sponsored by Travel + Leisure magazine along with festival sponsor UGG.

The historic Arlington Theatre was once again the setting for the SBIFF Tribute, which recognized a group of “up-and-coming” actors for achieving a breakthrough performance in 2015. Awardees were brought to the stage individually, in alphabetical order, for the Q&A.

Wearing a striking, full-length, bright-red lace gown with a neckline plunging to her waist, Banks was acknowledged for her performance in Love & Mercy, a 2014 biographical drama about Beach Boys singer-songwriter Brian Wilson.

Banks quipped that her role “allowed me the rare opportunity to portray on the screen a character who falls in love,” unlike many of her screen roles.

She made her acting debut in the 1998 independent film Surrender Dorothy and appeared in various films over the next seven years before gaining more widespread exposure through the 2005 comedy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin. She is a frequent co-star of actor Tobey Maguire, the two having also appeared in five films together: Spider-Man, Seabiscuit, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and The Details.

Next recognized was the young Dano for his performances in Youth and Love & Mercy. He said one of his most intimidating moments on the set was meeting Jane Fonda. He played the young Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy and, in real life, he’s the vocalist and lead guitarist of the band Mook. His portrayal of Wilson earned him a Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

The Australian Edgerton was the next awardee and was lauded for his “tough guy” roll in the movie Black Mass which starred Johnny Depp as Irish mobster Whitey Bulger. Edgerton was not present, but a videotaped interview was screened.

His international break came from when he played Uncle Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones in 2002. He has also starred in King Arthur, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Kinky Boots.

Honoree and 24-year-old Jackson wrote many of the songs and acted in the movie Straight Outta Compton. The son of rapper Ice Cube, he portrayed his father in the 2015 film. Jackson is noted for his physical resemblance to his dad.

“This movie is my family’s legacy,” he said. “This is our baby.”

Röhrig was lauded for his role in Son of Saul. It was the first movie he had made since Eszmélet in 1989 — a 25-year gap!

Show-stealer and 9-year-old Tremblay won the Virtuosos Award for his breakout performanc as Jack Newsome in Room. He has already won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer and was also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Vikander added another award to her collection of accolades for her role as Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, and a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

She also won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

“I remember as a girl growing up in Sweden and staying up until 3 a.m. to watch the Oscars in America,” she said. “I got my stage experience and physicality to be an actress studying at the Royal Swedish Ballet until I was 17. Then I got into acting.”

Past SBIFF Virtuoso Winners have included:

» 2015 – Chadwick Boseman, Ellar Coltrane, Logan Lerman, David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, J.K. Simmons and Jenny Slate

» 2014 – Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jared Leto and June Squibb

» 2013 – Ann Dowd, Elle Fanning, Ezra Miller, Eddie Redmayne, Omar Sy and Quvenzhané Wallis

» 2012 – Demian Bichir, Rooney Mara, Shailene Woodley, Andy Serkis and Patton Oswalt

​» 2011 – John Hawkes, Lesley Manville, Hailee Steinfeld and Jacki Weaver

» 2010 – Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan, Gabourey Sidibe and Michael Stuhlbarg

​» 2009 – Viola Davis, Rosemarie DeWitt, Richard Jenkins, Melissa Leo and Michael Shannon

» 2008 – Casey Affleck, Marion Cotillard, James McAvoy, Ellen Page and Amy Ryan

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.