Elizabeth ‘Betty Lou’ Crews of Santa Barbara, 1927-2014

Posted on April 16, 2014 | 11:55 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth "Betty Lou" L. Crews, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed to her next journey on April 6, 2014.

Betty Lou, born March 10, 1927, was a special lady who gave her love without question. She cared deeply for her family and they returned that love.

Betty Lou was married to Donald crews (deceased). Don was a park ranger in Los Angeles county before they retired to Santa Barbara.

Betty Lou is survived by her son Terry Peterson (Becky), her daughter Sandra Arrowsmith (John), her sister Patty Macomber (Archie), grandchildren Josh Peterson (Crystal), Colleen Simpson (Patrick), Carlisle Arrowsmith (Kathleen), Micah Arrowsmith, Joel Arrowsmith (Candice), Nathan Arrowsmith (Sabrina) and Elspeth Arrowsmith, and nieces Sharron Sever, Patti Perry (Jeff) and Jacquie Tiffany and nephew Dave Macomber (Michelle), who considered her their other mother.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, including Allysa Peterson, who gave her loving care.

The family feels blessed to have had her love and care over many years.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.