Elizabeth Dunn of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on September 29, 2015 | 11:36 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Dunn, IHM, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 26, 2015.

Born Nov. 2, 1930, she was 84 years old.



A funeral mass will take place Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish at the Old Mission.

Interment will be in San Diego.