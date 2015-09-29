Elizabeth Dunn of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Elizabeth Dunn, IHM, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 26, 2015.
Born Nov. 2, 1930, she was 84 years old.
A funeral mass will take place Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish at the Old Mission.
Interment will be in San Diego.
Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 70º
Elizabeth Dunn, IHM, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 26, 2015.
Born Nov. 2, 1930, she was 84 years old.
A funeral mass will take place Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish at the Old Mission.
Interment will be in San Diego.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >