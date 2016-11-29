Elizabeth Erin Neal of Santa Barbara, 1968-2016

Posted on November 29, 2016 | 10:26 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Erin Neal, 48, passed away Nov. 16, 2016. after a short battle with cancer and pneumonia.

Elizabeth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, and wonderful friend to many. She was a great example of love, always putting others before herself.

No matter what she was going through, she always found a way to brighten someone’s day.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Hallenbeck; husband, Joey Neal; and daughter, Erin Frey.

Elizabeth, we are lost without you and cannot wait to see you in Heaven.

Services will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

