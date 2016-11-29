Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:01 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 
Posted on November 29, 2016 | 10:26 a.m.

Elizabeth Erin Neal of Santa Barbara, 1968-2016

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Erin Neal

Elizabeth Erin Neal, 48, passed away Nov. 16, 2016. after a short battle with cancer and pneumonia.

Elizabeth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, and wonderful friend to many. She was a great example of love, always putting others before herself.

No matter what she was going through, she always found a way to brighten someone’s day.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Hallenbeck; husband, Joey Neal; and daughter, Erin Frey.

Elizabeth, we are lost without you and cannot wait to see you in Heaven.

Services will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 