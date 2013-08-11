Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 11, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Ewart Shields Laggren of Santa Barbara

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Elizabeth Ewart Shields Laggren passed away on July 15, 2013, at her home in Santa Barbara.

Elizabeth Shields Laggren was a 25-year volunteer at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Elizabeth Shields Laggren was a 25-year volunteer at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, and was the daughter of Howard Ewart, a Superior Court Justice of the State of New Jersey, and Georgine Ewart. She attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was the Homecoming Queen. She met Frank Edward Shields and they were married in 1948. Frank was employed by Colonial Williamsburg. Elizabeth was a volunteer at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for 25 years.

In 1974, they moved to Santa Barbara, California. Frank died in 1985 and Elizabeth remarried in 1992 to William Laggren and resided in the family home until her death.

She is survived by her husband, William Laggren; her sister, Charlotte; her daughter, Lisa; her sons, Michael and Tracy; and her granddaughter, Shannon, and her three children. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren along the East and West coasts.

Arrangements were by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 