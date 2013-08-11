Elizabeth Ewart Shields Laggren of Santa Barbara

Posted on August 11, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Elizabeth Ewart Shields Laggren passed away on July 15, 2013, at her home in Santa Barbara.

She grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, and was the daughter of Howard Ewart, a Superior Court Justice of the State of New Jersey, and Georgine Ewart. She attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was the Homecoming Queen. She met Frank Edward Shields and they were married in 1948. Frank was employed by Colonial Williamsburg. Elizabeth was a volunteer at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for 25 years.

In 1974, they moved to Santa Barbara, California. Frank died in 1985 and Elizabeth remarried in 1992 to William Laggren and resided in the family home until her death.

She is survived by her husband, William Laggren; her sister, Charlotte; her daughter, Lisa; her sons, Michael and Tracy; and her granddaughter, Shannon, and her three children. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren along the East and West coasts.

Arrangements were by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.