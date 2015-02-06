Elizabeth Fowler Re-elected Board Chair for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Elizabeth Fowler was re-elected board chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Jan. 27.
Fowler previously served on the museum board for two terms.
She has chaired the Museum Development Committee and Gala Committee, and served as a member of the Branding and Master Planning Committees.
In 2005, Fowler moved to Santa Barbara.
She brings experience representing companies and governments on political issue campaigns in Washington, D.C., worked as a policy analyst for the state of Washington Senate, and, in San Francisco, served on the board of directors at the three-branch Presidio YMCA.
— Lura Astor is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.