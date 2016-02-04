Elizabeth Girard of Santa Barbara, 1916-2016

Elizabeth Girard of Santa Barbara passed away Jan. 24, 2016.
Born July 21, 1916, she was 99 years old.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.
Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 61º
Elizabeth Girard of Santa Barbara passed away Jan. 24, 2016.
Born July 21, 1916, she was 99 years old.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >