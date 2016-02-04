Elizabeth Girard of Santa Barbara, 1916-2016

Posted on February 4, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Girard of Santa Barbara passed away Jan. 24, 2016.

Born July 21, 1916, she was 99 years old.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.