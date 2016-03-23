Elizabeth Joy Reddin of Goleta, 1960-2016

Posted on March 23, 2016 | 5:10 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Joy Reddin of Goleta passed away March 16, 2016.

Elizabeth was born Feb. 27, 1960, at Saint Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to her parents, Mary Elizabeth Reddin and Bowen Franklin Reddin Jr.

She graduated from Dos Pueblos High School class of 1978, where she was drill team captain and a member of the swim team, and attended Santa Barbara City College after graduation.

Her work experience included accounting at Dripcut and controller at Moss Motors Import and Export in Goleta.

Elizabeth’s middle name is Joy. She was a beautiful soul — childlike, gentle and playful.

She loved animals, flowers and little kids, and especially delighted in her younger nieces and nephews. She was stylish and artistic, and enjoyed decorating and party planning. Lizze always had music playing, and danced to the hits that topped the charts.

Elizabeth was intuitively sensitive to others’ joys and sorrows. She was empathic, compassionate and deeply spiritual and full of wonder and intellectual curiosity about science and medicine. She would be pleased that her organ donation through OneLegacy benefited others and eased suffering.

Elizabeth is survived by her mother; three sisters, Sharon Iverson (Ron), Rebecca Reddin and Valerie Davis; three brothers, Roy (Karen), Reddin (Judy) and Bowen; nieces, Naomi, Robin, Angela, Genette and Mackenzie; nephews, Eric, Caleb and Ethan; and three great nieces and nine great nephews.

Thank God you are with him in heaven, though our hearts ache that you are not here. May you go forth on your journey in peace and love.

Our thanks to the team at Cottage Hospital for their excellent care and dedication.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2016, at the Community Covenant Church, located at 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

She will be interred at Goleta Valley Cemetery, and a graveside service time and date to be announced on this site.

Funeral arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel at Sola and State in Santa Barbara.

Donations may be made to the Mainstream Program at Phoenix House of Santa Barbara or the Humane Society.