ELIZABETH ‘MAMA’ DAVIS

Elizabeth "Mama" Davis, 1911-2008

By Noozhawk Obituaries Desk | February 19, 2008 | 2:06 p.m.

Elizabeth Rebecca Davis — also affectionately known as Mama Davis, Mama Puddin, Aunt Puddin, Granny, GG Mama, Gram, Godmom — passed away February 16, 2008, in Santa Barbara, where she resided with her daughter, Shirley Davis Hammons. She was 96.

Born May 30, 1911, in Ashdown, Arkansas, she was the fifth of 10 children. She lived in Santa Barbara for 60 years. She was one of the founding members of Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. R.L. Head.

Her husband, Rance Davis, preceded her in death on October 17, 1980. She is survived by her brother, Kress (Annie) Nolen of Texarkana, Ark.; (Beverly Jackson of Suisun); her daughter, Shirley Hammons (Roderick); grandson Johnny Hammons Jr. and his three children, Brian, Malia and Jaiani; granddaughter Rochelle Jenkins (Keyon) and her two children, Kamal and Kaila of Yokosuka, Japan; daughter-in-law Delores Rosborough and her four children, Kimberly, Carolyn, James and Raleigh (Nicole) Rosborough all of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria; as well as a whole host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Homegoing service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2008, at New Friendship Baptist Church, 912 E. Cota St. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2008, at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2936 De la Vina St.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

