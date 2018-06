Posted on January 17, 2014 | 2:43 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Elizabeth Ellen Wagner, 65, of Goleta died Jan. 15, 2014.

The funeral Mass will be begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.