Elks Annual Veteran’s Poker Run Scheduled for Sep. 12

Advice

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 will host their annual Veteran’s Poker Run Sep. 12, 2015.

The all day event is open to the public and is expected to have over 60 motorcycle riders. This year, the Elks have opened the event to participants driving cars, too.

To participate, entrants should meet at Stow House Fire Station, 320 N. Los Carnernos, in Goleta. Sign up between 8:30 and 10 a.m. while enjoying coffee and donuts, then pick up a self-guided map and enjoy a three-hour scenic drive.

The run begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. at the SB Elks Lodge at 150 N. Kellogg Ave in Santa Barbara.

Lunch will be provided and cash prizes for the high and low hands will be awarded at the Elks between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Johnny “B” Good.

The annual event helps the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge raise money for their many veterans-in-need programs, including the Veteran’s Clinic and veterans-in-need cash credit cards and bus tokens.

For more information about the veteran’s programs, contact the Loren Mane at 805.637.3416.

— Teri Conrad represents the Santa Barbara Elks.