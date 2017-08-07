Elks Lodge 1538, Elks Foundation Embody Spirit of Santa Maria

The Santa Maria City Council and Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission will recognize Elks Lodge #1538 and its Elks Recreation Foundation as recipients of the 2017 Spirit of Santa Maria Award at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting.

The Spirit of Santa Maria Award is a civic recognition program aimed at individuals, organizations and/or businesses that contribute a significant amount of time, effort, resources or funding toward addressing community concerns.

Such efforts help to enhance the quality of life in Santa Maria.

The program's goal is not only to provide a chance to highlight a stellar program or community issue that’s been improved through the efforts of Santa Maria residents, but also to emphasize community service is key to the community’s well-being,



The Elks Lodge and its nonprofit organization, Elks Recreation, have been staples of the community for years, annually coordinating the Elks Rodeo and Parade which will mark its 75th year in 2018.

The Elks Rodeo and Parade are outstanding community events that foster community leadership, citizen participation, and community vision and pride — three of the National Civic League areas of achievement.

The Elks displayed community leadership in recruiting more than 300 volunteers for this year’s rodeo and parade.

The Elks also provided opportunities for the citizen participation through the promotion of the Go Rodeo Days, encouraging people and businesses to dress and participate thematically in the spirit of the rodeo.

The Elks aexcelled in securing 144 community entries into the parade, ensuring a large amount of community participation in the parade, and drawing an audience of thousands of viewers.

This year, the rodeo secured national television coverage enhancing Santa Maria’s community vision and pride in local and civic traditions.

For their effort in embodying civic-mindedness, Elks Lodge #1538 and its Elks Recreation Foundation are deserving recipients of the Spirit of Santa Maria Award.



Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.