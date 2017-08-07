Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Elks Lodge 1538, Elks Foundation Embody Spirit of Santa Maria

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | August 7, 2017 | 4:07 p.m.

The Santa Maria City Council and Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission will recognize Elks Lodge #1538 and its Elks Recreation Foundation as recipients of the 2017 Spirit of Santa Maria Award at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting.

The Spirit of Santa Maria Award is a civic recognition program aimed at individuals, organizations and/or businesses that contribute a significant amount of time, effort, resources or funding toward addressing community concerns.

Such efforts help to enhance the quality of life in Santa Maria.

The program's goal is not only to provide a chance to highlight a stellar program or community issue that’s been improved through the efforts of Santa Maria residents, but also to emphasize community service is key to the community’s well-being,
 
The Elks Lodge and its nonprofit organization, Elks Recreation, have been staples of the community for years, annually coordinating the Elks Rodeo and Parade which will mark its 75th year in 2018.

The Elks Rodeo and Parade are outstanding community events that foster community leadership, citizen participation, and community vision and pride — three of the National Civic League areas of achievement.

The Elks displayed community leadership in recruiting more than 300 volunteers for this year’s rodeo and parade.

The Elks also provided opportunities for the citizen participation through the promotion of the Go Rodeo Days, encouraging people and businesses to dress and participate thematically in the spirit of the rodeo.

The Elks aexcelled in securing 144 community entries into the parade, ensuring a large amount of community participation in the parade, and drawing an audience of thousands of viewers.

This year, the rodeo secured national television coverage enhancing Santa Maria’s community vision and pride in local and civic traditions.

For their effort in embodying civic-mindedness, Elks Lodge #1538 and its Elks Recreation Foundation are deserving recipients of the Spirit of Santa Maria Award.
 
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 