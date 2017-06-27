Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Elks Lodge #613 July 4 Event to Benefit Kids with Disabilities

By Teri Conrad for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 | June 27, 2017 | 3:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 will host its annual July 4 Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. The patriotic event is free and open to the public; more than 5,000 residents are expected to attend.

This year’s fair is held in conjunction with thousands of Elk’s Lodges around the U.S. in honor of Independence Day. Funds raised at the Santa Barbara event will benefit local children with disabilities.

The Elks' slogan is: Give a coin a day so they can walk, talk, see and play.

Ninety-four cents of every dollar raised goes directly to services for disabled children, bringing physical, occupational, vision and speech therapy directly to their homes.

Family Fun Day activities include face-painting, a jumping box, games for children, Bingo and music for adults. Prizes await the game winners.

Silent and live auctions with a variety of items will be offered throughout the day, and a raffle drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove, with payouts totaling $3,000.

Baked goods, hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecued chicken will be sold from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troops 4 and 37, chartered by the Elks Lodge #613, will be earning hours toward their merit badges by volunteering at the Family Fun Fair, assisting with children’s games and helping maintain the Elks Lodge grounds throughout the day.

Local grammar school students will be able to participate in a contest held just for their school’s PTA. The school’s PTA with the most students attending this year’s event will be awarded $500 to supplement their costs throughout the school year.

— Teri Conrad for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613.

 
