Elks Lodge #613 Recognizes Local High School Students

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 celebrates students from local schools with a Student Recognition Awards Ceremony, May 2. Awards are being presented in the following categories:

Americanism Essay Contest: Held for local middle school students. Participants were asked to write on the question: Why Is It Important to Vote?

Fifth- and sixth-grade category: Erika Nares, first place; Angela Solodkin, second place. Seventh- and eighth-grade category: Alexa Nares, first place; Sierra Rodrigues, second place.

Student of the Month $1,000 Scholarships: Five $1,000 scholarships awarded to the outstanding Student of the Month, based on the students’ academics, community service, and leadership abilities.

Winners were chosen from the past school year’s previously recognized Students of the Month (nominated by their high school counselors). One scholarship winner was chosen from each of the five high schools.

Winners are: Amanda Hayes, San Marcos High School; Samuel Traux, Carpentaria High; Antonio Chamu, Dos Pueblos High; Grace Quittner, Bishop Diego High; and Kyle Cockell, Santa Barbara High.

Eagle Scout Rank: Brig. Gen. (ret.) Frederick Lopez hosted an Eagle Scout Court of Honor to award six Boy Scouts from Los Padres Council Troops #4 and #37 the Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank a Boy Scout can achieve.

The new Eagle Scouts are: Travis Foster, Ryan Foster, Nico Mackie, Caleb Jones, Artem Cunningham and Mathew Greathouse.

Over the past 100 years of Scouting, there have been 2 million Eagle Scouts. Currently, four of every 100 boys who join the Boy Scouts become an Eagle Scout.

Basketball Hoop Shoot Free-Throw State Winners: Carly Letendre, 9, is a repeat California and Hawaii champion for her age group, winning both in 2016 and 2017. Gabriel Cordero, 8, is the current California and Hawaii champion for his age group.

To win the state championship, both contestants also won the local and district championships for their age group. They participated in the Regional Hoop Shoot contest, held in February in Las Vegas. Letendre came in second in that contest.

The Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest has opened up the world of Free Throw shooting to more than 91 million young boys and girls in the last 30 years. For more information, call Dave Bianchi, 964-4208 or email him at [email protected]

— Teri Conrad for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613.
































