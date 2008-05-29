Elks Parade to Close Sections of Highways 135, 166

Highway 135 (Broadway) in Santa Maria will be closed between Mill Street and Enos Drive on Saturday for the annual Elks Parade.

The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highway 166 (Main Street) also will be closed at the Broadway intersection.



A community event will result in the closure of Highway 135 (Broadway) between Stowell Road and Enos Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This portion of the highway will reopen at 3 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place to alert motorists of these special events. The Santa Maria Police Department will provide traffic control.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 Web site.

Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.