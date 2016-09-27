Ellee Braniff Strong in Bishop Diego Loss

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team dropped a league match at Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon in the heat, 2-16.

Bishop's Ellee Braniff put up the strongest performance of the day for the Cardinals, going 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, in her three sets.

"Ellee is looking strong on the court and covering a lot of ground," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. "Her volley shots are hard to fight and her back hand is strong."

In doubles, Taylor Woodward and Josie Huang lost close tiebreaker to Santa Paula's No. 1 team of Yasitea Magana and Maria Castillo.

"Our team is getting stronger every day. I can see the improvements in their basics and strategy," said Hapeman.

