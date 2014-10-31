Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Donate $10,000 to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

A star of daytime television fame and her wife made a $10,000 donation to the Carpinteria Sheriff's substation in August, the second donation of cash to the department made in a seemingly impromptu way.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have donated $10,000 in cash to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, according to Lt. Brad McVay.

The couple owns a 13-acre estate in Montecito.

The donation must be approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, and will go before the board for approval Tuesday.

The item said that the funds will be spent on equipment for the deputies, including bicycle gear to facilitate patrolling the beach area and enhancing the common areas in the station.

It's not the first time DeGeneres has made such a donation, and McVay said she donated to the department once before, an amount of $2,000, without any explanation.

"After that I spoke with one of her security staff and he told me she occasionally donates to public safety as a way of saying thank you," McVay said.

This latest donation was made without any indication as to why, McVay said.

"We have never had a call for service at her residence and have never even met her."

McVay said the money is "tremendously welcome."

"After five years of budget cuts, much of our equipment is failing and there is no budget to fix non-critical equipment," he said, adding that the substation will using the money to purchase some much-needed equipment that will allow patrol personnel to work safer and more effectively.

