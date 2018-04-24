Ellen G. Keeter of Santa Barbara

Posted on June 22, 2013 | 7:00 p.m.

Source: Keeter Family

Ellen G. Keeter, 96, of Santa Barbara, died June 18. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church 1300 East Valley Road in Montecito, with burial to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.