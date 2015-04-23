Ellen Littlejohn of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on April 23, 2015 | 11:25 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Ellen Littlejohn passed away peacefully on April 11, 2015, in Santa Barbara, Calif. She was 84.

Ellen (Elena) was born on Dec. 27, 1930, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of Makar and Dominica Mandzik, who immigrated from Russia. Ellen was married to Edward Teece Littlejohn on Oct. 29, 1960, in New York. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1993.

Ellen earned her registered nursing degree from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. In addition to her work as a registered nurse, Ellen was a model and actress in New York.

In the late 1950s, she became a stewardess for Pan American World Airways (the only American stewardess hired that year) and traveled all over the world working exclusively in the coveted first-class cabin. She also represented Pan Am in press photo opportunities, overseas speaking engagements and was selected as one of only two hostesses to represent Pan Am at the 1958 World's Fair in Brussels. In 1959, she was recognized in the press for delivering twins on a transatlantic flight from London to New York.

Following her husband Edward's retirement in 1983, Ellen and their three children moved to Santa Barbara from Princeton, N.J., where she quickly become involved in the Garden Club of Santa Barbara and Montecito Republican Women's Club. She later earned her real estate license and worked for a time as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.

Throughout her lifetime, she was a voracious reader — with an incredible memory and knew something (if not everything) about everything. Up until her death, she remained an avid student of the financial markets and world events.

She is survived by her three children, Christina (Chris Henkel), Christopher Littlejohn (Monique) and Alexandra Seifert; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Samantha Henkel, Christopher and William Seifert, and Julia Littlejohn; as well as her sister, Vera Zurlis of Waterbury.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.