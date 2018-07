Posted on July 10, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ellena G. Bregante, 97, of Santa Barbara died June 30, 2018.

She was born Nov. 12, 1920.

Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 12 at San Roque Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.