Ellie Gamberdella Gets San Marcos Volleyball Off to a Good Start

Girls Volleyball

The all-around game of Ellie Gamberdella sparked San Marcos to a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 sweep at Ventura in the Royals' girls volleyball season opener on Tuesday night.

Gamberdella had 34 assists, a team-best 10 digs and added three kills.

"She ran a very smooth versatile offense," coach Tina Brown said of the returning setter.

Bella Johnson provided firepower from the right side, blasting 10 kills. She also served for aces. Brynn Sofro played a solid match, producing six kills and picking up nine digs.

Brown also praised the play of Jayne Wood. She added six kills and was tough from the serving line.

"It was a good performance for the team," said Brown.

The Royals play their home opener Thursday against San Luis Obispo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.