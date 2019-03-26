Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, March 26 , 2019, 3:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Council Approves Management Plan for Monarch Butterfly Habitat at Ellwood Mesa

City already had reopened trails in the area, and long-term plan includes programs to monitor habitat health

Ellwood Mesa trails in Goleta Click to view larger
Goleta has adopted a management plan for its Ellwood Mesa, soon after reopening trails to the public.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 26, 2019 | 2:08 p.m.

After years of debate and controversy, the Goleta City Council last week voted unanimously to approve its Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan at Ellwood Mesa

“Ellwood Mesa really is the heart of Goleta for so many residents,” said Anne Wells, the city's Advance Planning Manager.

“The monarch butterflies also hold a special place in the hearts of many Goleta residents and beyond, and is part of the city's identity. It is on our logo and an important species to us on Ellwood Mesa. It symbolizes the commitment of the city to protect and restore open spaces along the coast.”

The Habitat Management Plan encompasses approximately 75 acres of eucalyptus habitat supporting monarch butterfly seasonal aggregation areas in the 137-acre Ellwood Mesa Open Space.

The non-native eucalyptus trees were planted in the late 1800s by Ellwood Cooper, but in recent years they have died or been damaged by the drought, age and pest infestation. As the trees have deteriorated, so has the population of the monarch butterflies. 

The trails were closed in July 2017 after city officials determined that hundreds of dead trees in the grove presented a threat to public safety, but re-opened the paths in February.  

In December, a count found 231 butterflies at Ellwood Mesa, at a time when there have been thousands in the past. 

“This year we have less than 0.5 percent of the peak population in 2011,” Wells said. “It's a very dramatic reduction.”

The Habitat Management Plan encompasses 22 programs to enhance the sustainability of monarch habitat at Ellwood Mesa, including administrative programs, natural resources management programs, outreach programs, and monitoring, research, and adaptive management programs.

Overall, the plan created a long-term management vision for the Ellwood Mesa Open Space butterfly groves, using annual monitoring to track habitat health. The city hopes to be more proactive in its management strategy, rather than reactive. 

The plan calls for annual data collection on biological variables such as butterfly numbers by site, pests, tree health, understory health, and presence of invasive plants within the Ellwood Mesa Open Space eucalyptus canopy. 

Santa Barbara County Deputy Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said the management plan does a “a pretty good job” of addressing fire risk, and that the Ellwood Mesa's location near the coast is an advantage.  

“The biggest challenge is dealing with the down and dead fuel that is underneath the forest canopy,” Hazard said. 

Councilman Stuart Kasdin said he he was pleased with the management plan, so much so that he made a joke to conclude the meeting. 

“The monarchs are only here for a short period of time; do we count them as short-term vacation rentals?” he said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 