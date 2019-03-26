Goleta Council Approves Management Plan for Monarch Butterfly Habitat at Ellwood Mesa

City already had reopened trails in the area, and long-term plan includes programs to monitor habitat health

After years of debate and controversy, the Goleta City Council last week voted unanimously to approve its Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan at Ellwood Mesa.

“Ellwood Mesa really is the heart of Goleta for so many residents,” said Anne Wells, the city's Advance Planning Manager.

“The monarch butterflies also hold a special place in the hearts of many Goleta residents and beyond, and is part of the city's identity. It is on our logo and an important species to us on Ellwood Mesa. It symbolizes the commitment of the city to protect and restore open spaces along the coast.”

The Habitat Management Plan encompasses approximately 75 acres of eucalyptus habitat supporting monarch butterfly seasonal aggregation areas in the 137-acre Ellwood Mesa Open Space.

The non-native eucalyptus trees were planted in the late 1800s by Ellwood Cooper, but in recent years they have died or been damaged by the drought, age and pest infestation. As the trees have deteriorated, so has the population of the monarch butterflies.

The trails were closed in July 2017 after city officials determined that hundreds of dead trees in the grove presented a threat to public safety, but re-opened the paths in February.

In December, a count found 231 butterflies at Ellwood Mesa, at a time when there have been thousands in the past.

“This year we have less than 0.5 percent of the peak population in 2011,” Wells said. “It's a very dramatic reduction.”

The Habitat Management Plan encompasses 22 programs to enhance the sustainability of monarch habitat at Ellwood Mesa, including administrative programs, natural resources management programs, outreach programs, and monitoring, research, and adaptive management programs.

Overall, the plan created a long-term management vision for the Ellwood Mesa Open Space butterfly groves, using annual monitoring to track habitat health. The city hopes to be more proactive in its management strategy, rather than reactive.

The plan calls for annual data collection on biological variables such as butterfly numbers by site, pests, tree health, understory health, and presence of invasive plants within the Ellwood Mesa Open Space eucalyptus canopy.

Santa Barbara County Deputy Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said the management plan does a “a pretty good job” of addressing fire risk, and that the Ellwood Mesa's location near the coast is an advantage.

“The biggest challenge is dealing with the down and dead fuel that is underneath the forest canopy,” Hazard said.

Councilman Stuart Kasdin said he he was pleased with the management plan, so much so that he made a joke to conclude the meeting.

“The monarchs are only here for a short period of time; do we count them as short-term vacation rentals?” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .