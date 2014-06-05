Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa Restoration Project Deemed a Success

For the last five years, the City of Goleta has been working to restore native grassland on the east side of Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa. Now that we’ve reached the five-year maintenance mark, the Coastal Commission has determined that the program is a success.

The restoration was part of the land exchange and purchase of Ellwood Mesa.

The components for success were identified in the permit conditions of approval. They are: a progressive restoration plan, commitment towards ensuring that the plan was implemented, and the continued community support in helping with volunteer weeding days.

The City of Goleta and Coastal Commission staff consistency were instrumental in the achievement of these goals.

The nature of the restoration was difficult due to the use of prolific weed seed which competes with the native grassland. After much perseverance, the restoration was precisely completed and it is now difficult to discern the boundaries of the site from the surrounding native grassland. The site is a beautiful piece of land and has met the full expectations of the project.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.