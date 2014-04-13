Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:05 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Ellwood School Students Get a Lesson in Money Management that May Pay Dividends Later

Montecito Bank & Trust employees teach children to save — and spend responsibly — as part of national financial literacy outreach

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 13, 2014 | 9:40 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

On a recent morning, second-graders at Ellwood School in Goleta gathered in a half-circle to listen to the Berenstain Bears story, “Trouble with Money,” as classroom guests from Montecito Bank & Trust taught them about saving.

Volunteers from the bank have been visiting local classrooms for years as part of the national Teach Children To Save Day, and several employees talked with students at Ellwood, Franklin School and Dos Pueblos High School last week.

In Stephen Thomsen’s class, the second-grade students shouted out things they wanted to save for: “A car!” “A motorcycle!” “A mansion!”

One girl insisted she wanted a “private, made-of-gold limo.”

Montecito Bank & Trust employee Will Freeland told the students they don’t want to be all spendthrift or all miser, but they should find a balance in funding their needs versus their wants.

The students learned about interest money, too, which he explained as the bank saying, “Hey, thanks for putting money in me, have some more money for your account.”

“Would a shoebox do that?” he asked.

A shoebox really shouldn’t talk, a student said.

“True,” Freeland said. “If you have a talking shoebox, something’s weird; you should get that checked out.”

In Alice Robles’ third-grade class, students got an imaginary $100 budget to start a pet shop. They had to decide what items to buy, and at least a third of the students went over budget. It isn’t easy, they shouted out.

Principal Abby Vasquez said the bank employees do a fantastic job with very age-appropriate lessons that tie in with their regular classes.

“We always appreciate when local businesses are partners with our schools,” she said.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, stopped by the classrooms during the savings talks to chat with students.

“I’m sure these lessons will go home to the parents and grandparents, too,” she said afterward. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 