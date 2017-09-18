Elly Carlson Leads SBCC Golfers to Third Straight WSC Tourney Win

Golf

Elly Carlson was the medalist on Monday and Vanessa Watkins tied for second, leading SBCC to its third straight WSC women’s golf tourney title at El Cariso GC in Sylmar.

It was an unusual day on a shorter course with no par 5’s and a par of 62.

Carlson, a freshman from Colorado Springs, topped the 35-player field with an 8-over 70. Watkins and Michaela Klundt of Antelope Valley tied for second at 71.

SBCC’s Stephanie Farouze and Lauren Calvin both shot 74 and tied for sixth.

The Vaqueros totaled 289, beating Canyons (307) by 18 strokes. Bakersfield was third at 320, followed by Citrus (329) and Moorpark (330).

Santa Barbara (15-0 WSC, 27-1 overall) leads the conference by three wins over Canyons (12-3) and is eight ahead of Citrus (7-8).

“It was a tricky little course with a lot of trees and some long par 3’s,” noted SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “We played pretty well and pretty consistent. I was pleased with how we held it together in a different circumstance.”

The Vaqueros will seek their third consecutive title in the North-South Invitational on Sunday and Monday at Morro Bay GC. Morro Bay will host the State Championships for the third straight year on Nov. 12-13.



WSC No. 3

At par-62 El Cariso GC (Sylmar)

Team -- 1, SBCC 289. 2, Canyons 307. 3, Bakersfield 320. 4, Citrus 329. 5, Moorpark 330. 6, Antelope Valley 363.

Medalist -- 1, Elly Carlson, SBCC, 70. 2 (tie), Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 71; Michaela Klundt, AVC, 71. 4 (tie), Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 73; Allie Crawley, Bakersfield, 73.

SBCC scores – 1, Carlson, 70. 2 (tie), Watkins 71. 6 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 74, Lauren Calvin 74. 14, Jessica Safford 76. Elle Gaston 87.

WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 15-0. 2, Canyons 12-3. 3, Citrus 7-8. 4, Moorpark 6-9. 5, Bakersfield 5-10. 6, AVC 0-15.

SBCC overall record -- 27-1.